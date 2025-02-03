Oregon State Pass Game Coordinator Takes Buccaneers Job
On a cold, blustery February day in the mid-valley, Kefense Hynson is packing for palm trees & sunshine.
Today, the longtime Oregon State assistant coach accepted a job offer from Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will be Bowles' next passing game coordinator.
Hynson leaves Oregon State after an impressive seven season tenure from 2018-2024, where he served as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. He also filled in admirably as an interim head coach in the 2023 Sun Bowl vs Notre Dame, after Jonathan Smith departed for Michigan State.
Not only will Hynson likely see a raise - and the fresh challenge of coaching in the pros for the first time - but he'll reconnect with new Bucs offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard. When Hynson coached receivers at Yale from 2009-2011, Grizzard was a student-athlete at Yale and a backup defensive back.