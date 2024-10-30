Oregon State Plummets 10 Spots in SP+ Rankings After Cal Loss
Oregon State are still 4-3 to start Trent Bray's first season as the Beavers' head coach. However, the mood is not particularly bright in Corvallis following a 44-7 loss to the Cal Bears over the weekend.
That loss dropped the Beavs 10 spots in ESPN's SP+ rankings this week from #68 to #78. Their overall SP+ rating also dropped from 1.8 to -3.5.
"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."- Bill Connelly, ESPN
The 37-point defeat was the largest margin of defeat for the Beavers this season. It also marked the most points that the OSU defense has allowed this season and the fewest points that the offense has scored this year.
The Beavers will have a bye week this week to recuperate from the loss that Trenty Bray called "unacceptable." They return to action on November 9 at Reser Stadium against San Jose State. The 5-3 Spartans are #85 in the SP+ rankings this week with a rating of -5.5.
