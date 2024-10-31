Oregon State Projected To Face Army in Week 10 Bowl Projections
With a 4-4 start, Trent Bray's Oregon State Beavers are still within reach of a bowl game. However, winning two of their final four matchups will be a tough task, considering two of those opponents are currently ranked (Boise State & Washington State) and three have winning records.
That's not deterring national college football experts from projecting the Beavers to postseason bowl games, however.
In USA Today's latest bowl projections this week, writer Erick Smith listed the December 28 Independence Bowl as a matchup between the Beavers and the Army Black Knights. Located in Shreveport, Louisiana, the Independence Bowl is a matchup between a team from the American Athletic Conference and the Pac-12. Teams from the old Pac-12 also will fill Pac-12 bowl bids this season.
Heading into Week 10, Army are 7-0 and ranked #21 in the AP Poll. As a team, Army lead the nation in rushing offense with 359.1 yards per game.
If the Beavers and Army were to meet this postseason, it would be the first ever game between the two teams.
Oregon State continue their season on November 9 against San Jose State.
