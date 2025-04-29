Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Punter Josh Green Drafted By CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Joe Londergan

Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers punter Josh Green (37) punts against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers punter Josh Green (37) punts against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another former Beaver will get to realize his professional football dream.

Oregon State punter Josh Green was chosen by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday in the first round of the Canadian Football League's global draft with the eighth overall selection. The event consisted of two rounds, allowing the league's nine teams a chance to draft players born outside of the United States and Canada.

A native of Adelaide, Australia, Green began his American college football career at Laney College in 2019 before transferring to Oregon State prior to the 2020 season.

Green did not appear in a game for the Beavs in the 2020 or 2021 seasons. In total, Green appeared in 29 games for OSU over the last three seasons. He punted 66 times and averaged 44.7 yards per punt. 20 of his punts travelled over 50 yards and he placed 27 balls inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

In 2024, Green enjoyed his best season in orange and black. Punting 33 times, Green sent 16 of them at-least 50 yards and averaged 47.2 yards per punt. His longest punt of the season was a 68-yarder against Air Force.

A total of eight Australian players were selected in this year's CFL Global Draft, all of them punters.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published |Modified
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football