Oregon State Punter Josh Green Drafted By CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Another former Beaver will get to realize his professional football dream.
Oregon State punter Josh Green was chosen by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday in the first round of the Canadian Football League's global draft with the eighth overall selection. The event consisted of two rounds, allowing the league's nine teams a chance to draft players born outside of the United States and Canada.
A native of Adelaide, Australia, Green began his American college football career at Laney College in 2019 before transferring to Oregon State prior to the 2020 season.
Green did not appear in a game for the Beavs in the 2020 or 2021 seasons. In total, Green appeared in 29 games for OSU over the last three seasons. He punted 66 times and averaged 44.7 yards per punt. 20 of his punts travelled over 50 yards and he placed 27 balls inside the opponents' 20-yard line.
In 2024, Green enjoyed his best season in orange and black. Punting 33 times, Green sent 16 of them at-least 50 yards and averaged 47.2 yards per punt. His longest punt of the season was a 68-yarder against Air Force.
A total of eight Australian players were selected in this year's CFL Global Draft, all of them punters.