Oregon State QB Maalik Murphy Named To Davey O'Brien Award Watch List
On Thursday, the Davey O'Brien Foundation unveiled the 2025 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List, featuring 36 of the nation's top quarterbacks. Among that group of 36 is presumed Oregon State starting quarterback Maalik Murphy.
The Inglewood, California native enters his first season with the Beavers as Trent Bray begins his second season at the helm of the Pac-12 club.
Murphy, a transfer from Duke, threw for a school record 26 passing touchdowns last fall, and almost eclipsed 3000 passing yards. For his efforts, the passer ranked 13th nationally in passing touchdowns, and 22nd nationally in total yards. Previously, he played two seasons at Texas, starting two games in seven appearances. He threw for 477 yards and three touchdowns in those seven games, two of which were starts, during his time as a Longhorn.
The list of semifinalists selected for the Davey O'Brien Award will be named on Wednesday, Nov. 12. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Tuesday, Nov. 25). The 2025 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 11, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.
Oregon State will open the 2025 season on August 30 against Cal in Corvallis.