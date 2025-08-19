Oregon State QB Maalik Murphy Named to Unitas Award Watch List
Award season this winter could prove bountiful for Oregon State starting quarterback Maalik Murphy.
This morning, the much-hyped Duke transfer was named to the preseason watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award.
The honor, presented annually to the nation’s best senior or undergraduate quarterback set to graduate with the senior class, is named after four time NFL champion & Pro Football Hall of Famer The Golden Arm Johnny Unitas.
Earlier this month, the Beavers star passer was previously named to watch lists for the Davey O’Brien award, and the Maxwell award.
Murphy, a native of Inglewood California near Los Angeles, will begin his first season with the Beavers in 2025. After winning a state championship with Juniperro Serra High School in 2021 and earning a 4 star rating from the major recruiting services, Murphy committed to Texas. He redshirted his true freshman season. In the 2023 campaign that followed, Murphy threw 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in 7 games, with 2 starts.
After transferring to Duke ahead of the 2024 season, Murphy’s career took off. He started all 12 games for the Blue Devils last season, throwing a school record 26 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions, and falling just shy of 3000 passing yards (2933). He transferred to Oregon State in late December.