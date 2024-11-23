Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Quarterback Ben Gulbranson Expected To Play Versus Washington State

Joe Londergan

Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) scrambles against California Golden Bears linebacker David Reese (right) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon State Beavers' veteran quarterback Ben Gulbranson is expected to play Saturday night against Washington State.

Gulbranson did not play last week due to an undisclosed injury and did not travel with the team as the Beavers were shut out 28-0 against Air Force.

Gulbranson started the San Jose State game prior to that, replacing Gevani McCoy under center. This season, the redshirt junior has completed 35 passes on 57 attempts for 423 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, appearing in three total games.

The Newbury Park, California native will also be honored as part of the team's senior day festivities.

The 4-6 Beavers kick off against the Cougars at 4 PM PT from Reser Stadium on The CW.

