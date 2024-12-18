Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State RB Coach Thomas Ford Takes Idaho Head Coach Job

After coaching Beavers rushers to over 2,000 yards on the ground this past season, Thomas Ford earned the promotion of a lifetime.

Matt Bagley

Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

So far this offseason, Trent Bray has held on to his staff. Now, he has at least one vacancy to fill: running backs coach.

Today, Beavs' running backs coach Thomas Ford accepted the open head coaching job at Idaho, after previous Vandals head coach Jason Eck took the New Mexico job earlier this week.

In one season in Corvallis, Ford's running backs gained over two-thousand yards rushing and 22 rushing touchdowns.

Prior to joining the Oregon State coaching staff in January 2024, Ford spent two seasons as an assistant at Idaho, and two more seasons as an assistant at Washington. His college football career began as a player at Division III Linfield College in McMinnville, just an hour north of Corvallis. He also got his coaching start at his alma mater.

At this time, Oregon State head coach Trent Bray has not announced plans regarding Ford's replacement.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Gains Interior DL Transfer

TRANSFER PORTAL: Former Oregon State Lineman Luka Vincic Reuniting With Jonathan Smith At Michigan State

Oregon State Beavers Lose Two Critical Linebackers To Transfer Portal

Published |Modified
Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Football