Oregon State RB Coach Thomas Ford Takes Idaho Head Coach Job
So far this offseason, Trent Bray has held on to his staff. Now, he has at least one vacancy to fill: running backs coach.
Today, Beavs' running backs coach Thomas Ford accepted the open head coaching job at Idaho, after previous Vandals head coach Jason Eck took the New Mexico job earlier this week.
In one season in Corvallis, Ford's running backs gained over two-thousand yards rushing and 22 rushing touchdowns.
Prior to joining the Oregon State coaching staff in January 2024, Ford spent two seasons as an assistant at Idaho, and two more seasons as an assistant at Washington. His college football career began as a player at Division III Linfield College in McMinnville, just an hour north of Corvallis. He also got his coaching start at his alma mater.
At this time, Oregon State head coach Trent Bray has not announced plans regarding Ford's replacement.
