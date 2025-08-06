Oregon State Receiver Trent Walker Added To Biletnikoff Award Watch List
The Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, has released the 2025 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List.
Oregon State wide redshirt senior wide receiver Trent Walker was one of 46 names added to the list to start the 2025 campaign.
Walker posted a strong redshirt campaign as a redshirt junior in 2024. In that breakout season, he caught 81 passes (tied for seventh most in a season in program history) for 901 yards and two touchdowns.
The Beaverton High School product saw his best performance against San Jose State, which was 11 catches for 151 yards. He had the longest catch of his career in that San Jose State game, catching a ball for a 43-yard gain.
Walker also returned seven punts for 27 yards.
The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.
If Walker were to win the Biletnikoff award, he would become the third Beavers to do so. Mike Haas won the award in 2005 and Brandin Cooks won the award in 2013,
The winner of the Biletnikoff Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN on Dec. 12, 2025.