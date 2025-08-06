Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Receiver Trent Walker Added To Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Joe Londergan

Nov 9, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Trent Walker (7) runs the ball after a catch during the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Trent Walker (7) runs the ball after a catch during the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, has released the 2025 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List.

Oregon State wide redshirt senior wide receiver Trent Walker was one of 46 names added to the list to start the 2025 campaign.

Walker posted a strong redshirt campaign as a redshirt junior in 2024. In that breakout season, he caught 81 passes (tied for seventh most in a season in program history) for 901 yards and two touchdowns.

The Beaverton High School product saw his best performance against San Jose State, which was 11 catches for 151 yards. He had the longest catch of his career in that San Jose State game, catching a ball for a 43-yard gain.

Walker also returned seven punts for 27 yards.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.

If Walker were to win the Biletnikoff award, he would become the third Beavers to do so. Mike Haas won the award in 2005 and Brandin Cooks won the award in 2013,

The winner of the Biletnikoff Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN on Dec. 12, 2025.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football