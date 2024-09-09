Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Receiver Trent Walker Seeing Role Grow in Beavers Offense

Joe Londergan

Oregon State wide receiver Trent Walker (7) runs a drill during a practice on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State wide receiver Trent Walker (7) runs a drill during a practice on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Beavers have found some early success this season on the back of the rushing offense. However, new starting quarterback Gevani McCoy is beginning to find out who his dependable targets are.

One such target is junior Trent Walker, a product of Beaverton High School, particularly in the win over San Diego State. Walker finished that contest with eight receptions and 92 yards - both are career-highs. That included a 41-yard reception. He's now up to 12 catches for 124 yards on the season.

In an offense that focuses so much on the running game, having players who can capitalize on a tired defense with longer plays can help put games away. Walker spoke to that style of offense Saturday that helps wear down opposing defenses.

"That's one thing we focus on is is play four quarters," Walker noted. "So keep hitting 'em. Two-yard gains, we turned into four-yard gains, four-yard games turned into eight-yard gains, and those can turn into touchdowns."

The Beaver offense will need to make the next step this week as they host archrival Oregon on Saturday at 12:30 PM PT.

Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

