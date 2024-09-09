Oregon State Receiver Trent Walker Seeing Role Grow in Beavers Offense
The Beavers have found some early success this season on the back of the rushing offense. However, new starting quarterback Gevani McCoy is beginning to find out who his dependable targets are.
One such target is junior Trent Walker, a product of Beaverton High School, particularly in the win over San Diego State. Walker finished that contest with eight receptions and 92 yards - both are career-highs. That included a 41-yard reception. He's now up to 12 catches for 124 yards on the season.
In an offense that focuses so much on the running game, having players who can capitalize on a tired defense with longer plays can help put games away. Walker spoke to that style of offense Saturday that helps wear down opposing defenses.
"That's one thing we focus on is is play four quarters," Walker noted. "So keep hitting 'em. Two-yard gains, we turned into four-yard gains, four-yard games turned into eight-yard gains, and those can turn into touchdowns."
The Beaver offense will need to make the next step this week as they host archrival Oregon on Saturday at 12:30 PM PT.
