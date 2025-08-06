Oregon State's Anthony Hankerson Included on Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List
Ahead of the 2025 college football season, Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson has been named a preseason candidate for the Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the nation's top running back.
Hankerson, a senior from Boynton Beach, Florida, who began his college career at Colorado appeared in all 12 of the Beavers' games last season, totaling 232 carries totaling 1082 rushing yards, with an impressive 15 touchdowns. His season highlight was likely an 83-yard house call in the regular season finale against eventual College Football Playoff quarterfinalists Boise State.
Hankerson's rushing yardage total in 2024 was the 19th 1,000-yard rushing season at Oregon State and the 18th-highest single season total in program history. He averaged 4.7 yards per rush on the year and scored multiple touchdowns in five different contests.
He is once again expected to be Oregon State's primary back in 2025 after filling that role last season following a season-ending injury to Jam Griffin.
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will also be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient.
The recipient of the 2025 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12