Oregon State's Anthony Hankerson Lone Oregon State Player in EA CFB 26 Top 100

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, video game developer Electronic Arts released the top 100 players with the highest ratings in the upcoming title EA Sports College Football 26. Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson cracked the top 100 with an overall rating of 91.

In key individual stats, Hankerson came in with a speed rating of 89, a strength rating of 74, an agility rating of 90, a change of direction rating of 88, an injury rating of 92, and an awareness rating of 93.

Hankerson came in as the No. 61 player on the list. The Florida native will also rank as the No. 8 running halfback on the game's initial roster. He was one of 12 running backs to break into the top 100.

Here are Hankerson's full skill ratings:

Anthony Hankerson's initial stats in EA Sports College Football 26
Among the top 100, Hankerson was the only Oregon State player included in addition to being the only player from either of the two teams representing the Pac-12 in the 2025 season.

It's important to note that players' ratings are adjusted throughout the season via updates from the developer.

EA Sports College Football 26 will be relased for Playstation 5 and XBOX Series S and X on Thursday, July 10.

