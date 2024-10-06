Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State's Anthony Hankerson Reaches 1,000 Career Rushing Yards in Colorado State Win

Joe Londergan

Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) runs the ball against the Colorado State Rams during the first quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) runs the ball against the Colorado State Rams during the first quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

In Oregon State's Saturday night win over Colorado State, the Beavers were forced to put much of the rushing load on running back Anthony Hankerson. Hankerson typically splits the majority of the carries with Jam Griffin, who exited the game with an injury in the first quarter.

Hankerson carried 26 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the 39-31 victory. That brought him to 485 yards on the season and put his career total over 1000 rushing yards. Hankerson spent two seasons at Colorado prior to Oregon State, where he compiled 593 yards.

"Just go out there and just play football you know, " Griffin said of his unexpectedly heavy role in the offense on Saturday. "I feel like we did a great job as a team showing that we know how to respond to adversity. Whatever they threw at us we came out and responded."

Hankerson is averaging 4.8 yards per carry to start the season. Depending on how long Griffin will be out, that yardage total and yards-per-carry average could increase in the coming weeks. Oregon State continue their season on October 12 at Nevada.

More Reading Material From On SI

RECAP: Oregon State Wins Double Overtime Thriller 39-31 Over Colorado State

Former Dutch Bros CEO Donates $3 Million to Oregon State Basketball

Gonzaga University Set To Join Pac-12

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football