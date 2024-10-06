Oregon State's Anthony Hankerson Reaches 1,000 Career Rushing Yards in Colorado State Win
In Oregon State's Saturday night win over Colorado State, the Beavers were forced to put much of the rushing load on running back Anthony Hankerson. Hankerson typically splits the majority of the carries with Jam Griffin, who exited the game with an injury in the first quarter.
Hankerson carried 26 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the 39-31 victory. That brought him to 485 yards on the season and put his career total over 1000 rushing yards. Hankerson spent two seasons at Colorado prior to Oregon State, where he compiled 593 yards.
"Just go out there and just play football you know, " Griffin said of his unexpectedly heavy role in the offense on Saturday. "I feel like we did a great job as a team showing that we know how to respond to adversity. Whatever they threw at us we came out and responded."
Hankerson is averaging 4.8 yards per carry to start the season. Depending on how long Griffin will be out, that yardage total and yards-per-carry average could increase in the coming weeks. Oregon State continue their season on October 12 at Nevada.
