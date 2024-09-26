Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State's Dylan Black Named To Watch List For 2024 Collegiate Man of the Year

Joe Londergan

Sep 16, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers long snapper Dylan Black (48) warms up before the game against the San Diego State Aztecs at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Oregon State long snapper Dylan Black was named to a list of 52 candidates for the 2024 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award on Thursday.

Every name on the list was nominated by their respective school for exhibiting "exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field."

Mannelly is also on the watch list for the Mannelly Award in 2024, given annually to the nation's top long snapper.

20 semifinalists will be announced on October 22. Three finalists will be named for the award on Monday, December 16. The winner will be announced on February 12, 2025. 

Oregon State are on a bye week this week, but return to game action on October 5 against Colorado State.

