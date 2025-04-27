Oregon State's Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan Signs UDFA Contract with Baltimore Ravens
In the NFL draft, some teams have a type.
Historically, Al Davis' Raiders were known for drafting the fastest wide receivers, with no regard for other traits. In the glory days of the Legion of Boom, it was a safe bet that Pete Carroll's Seahawks would leave the draft with a big, strong defensive back.
Right now, John Harbaugh's Ravens have a type: huge, skyscraping, offensive tackles. They found one who fits their type this year, and its Oregon State 6'9" 328lb offensive tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan. Late last night, Christian-Lichtenhan signed an undrafted free agent (UDFA) contract with the Ravens.
Growing up in Davis - home of UC Davis, 15 miles west of Sacramento - the mammoth 6'9" tackle prospect played for Davis HS, and earned a 3 star rating in the 2020 class from Rivals and ESPN. Out of high school, he signed with Colorado.
After redshirting the 2020 season, Christian-Lichtenhan played 33 games with 19 starts. He remained in Boulder when "Coach Prime" Deion Sanders became the Buffaloes' head coach in 2023, but he entered the portal in December 2023.
After transferring to Oregon State, he immediately plugged into the Beavers starting lineup at left tackle. Giving up just 2 sacks and 1 penalty despite logging an extensive 815 snaps at left tackle, Christian-Lichtenhan earned an impressive 81.8 overall grade by ProFootballFocus (PFF).
The Ravens offensive line is currently bookended by tackles Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten. They are backed up by reserve tackles Carson Vinson, Emery Jones Jr., and Corey Bullock.