Oregon State's Jermaine Terry II Signs UDFA Contract with the New York Giants
Untold millions of young kids grow up dreaming of playing professional sports someday. For most, the dream ends without fulfillment.
But for Oregon State tight end Jermaine Terry II, the dream lives on.
During this weekend's NFL draft, Terry did not hear his name called. Shortly afterwards, the athletic 6'4" pass catcher signed an undrafted free agent (UDFA) contract with the New York Giants.
Born in Richmond - a Bay Area suburb east of San Francisco and north of Oakland - Terry played tight end at Richmond's Kennedy HS. ESPN rated him the nation's top tight end prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. Despite a bevvy of impressive scholarship offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, Texas A&M, and others, Terry stayed close to home: signing with nearby Cal.
After 2 seasons in Berkeley, Terry played in 17 games, but only hauled 7 catches for 52 receiving yards. Eager for more offensive reps, he transferred to Oregon State ahead of his junior year.
In 2023, Terry played in all 13 games, and added a meager 6 catches to his tally. In 2024, he finally became a top target. This past season Oregon State's senior tight end played every game, and secured 23 catches for 375 yards and a TD, with an electric 43 yard score to help beat Washington State.
The Giants tight end room currently consists of starter Theo Johnson (a 4th round pick last season who grabbed 29 catches and 1 TD), plus reserves Greg Dulcich, Daniel Bellinger, and the all-name-team nominee Chris Manhertz.