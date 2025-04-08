Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Safety Jack Kane Enters Transfer Portal, Says Goodbye in Statement

Joe Londergan

Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Trond Grizzell (83) runs after a catch against Oregon State Beavers defensive back Jack Kane (24) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
As the Oregon State Beavers continue spring preparations, OSU redshirt senior safety Jack Kane has entered the transfer portal.

The Fountain Valley, California native announced his entrance in a statement posted to X on Tuesday.

"I am extremely grateful for the experiences I've had at Oregon State University...The lessons I've learned here and memories I've made will stay with me for a lifetime," Kane's statement stated. "I'm excited for the next chapter and ready to continue my journey, wherever it may take me."

In four seasons with the Beavers, Kane appeared in 31 games, totaling 57 tackles with half a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, two interceptions, and seven pass deflections.

Oregon State has now lost 10 players from the 2024 squad to the transfer portal, with eight so far committing to other schools.

Kane will have one year of college eligibility remaining.

