Oregon State Spring Game Set for Saturday, April 19 at Noon PT
We’re all familiar with the pleasantries of Spring: flowers blooming, and birds chirping, all below the welcoming warmth of a glowing sun.
In Corvallis, another familiar facet of Spring is on the horizon. This Saturday, the Oregon State football team will play its annual Spring Game.
Attendance is free, and Reser Stadium’s Gate F will open at 11 AM. From there, players will run onto the field at noon. At 12:45 PM, the Beavers will begin the first of three scrimmages, and the spring game is slated to end by 2 PM. Concessions will be available on the west side of Reser Stadium, primarily on Beaver Street.
Rosters and starting lineups have not been announced, but the spring game marks the first opportunity for Beavers fans to see projected starting quarterback Maalik Murphy, transfer edge defenders Kai Wallin & Walker Harris, transfer tight end Riley Williams (who won a state championship at Portland’s Central Catholic HS), plus a revamped offensive line with redshirt freshman Dylan Sikorski and transfer guard JT Hand.