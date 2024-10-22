Oregon State Stay Put in SP+ Rankings After UNLV Loss
Oregon State dropped another one-score game this past weekend with an eight-point loss to UNLV in Corvallis. Barry Odom's team had been favored by 6.5 points heading into that clash. The Beavers totaled more yardage than the Rebels, but could not execute at a few key moments in the second half.
In this week's latest SP+ rankings from ESPN's Bill Connelly, the Beavs stay in the same ranking they were prior to the UNLV game: #68. However, their overall SP+ rating has changed slightly from 2.2 to 1.8.
"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."- - Bill Connelly, ESPN
The Beavers totaled 137 rushing yards in-total, their second-lowest performance of the year, and converted six of 16 third-down chances.
For their efforts, UNLV rose six spots to #60 from #66. The Rebels were six-for-six on trips to the red zone on Saturday.
Oregon State continue their season this weekend at familiar foe Cal in an unfamiliar non-conference backdrop. The 3-4 Golden Bears enter this weekend at #46 on the SP+ rankings with a rating of 6.5.
