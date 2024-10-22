Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Stay Put in SP+ Rankings After UNLV Loss

Joe Londergan

Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Darrius Clemons (1) runs after the catch during an NCAA football game against UNLV at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Darrius Clemons (1) runs after the catch during an NCAA football game against UNLV at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon State dropped another one-score game this past weekend with an eight-point loss to UNLV in Corvallis. Barry Odom's team had been favored by 6.5 points heading into that clash. The Beavers totaled more yardage than the Rebels, but could not execute at a few key moments in the second half.

In this week's latest SP+ rankings from ESPN's Bill Connelly, the Beavs stay in the same ranking they were prior to the UNLV game: #68. However, their overall SP+ rating has changed slightly from 2.2 to 1.8.

"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."

- Bill Connelly, ESPN

The Beavers totaled 137 rushing yards in-total, their second-lowest performance of the year, and converted six of 16 third-down chances.

For their efforts, UNLV rose six spots to #60 from #66. The Rebels were six-for-six on trips to the red zone on Saturday.

Oregon State continue their season this weekend at familiar foe Cal in an unfamiliar non-conference backdrop. The 3-4 Golden Bears enter this weekend at #46 on the SP+ rankings with a rating of 6.5.

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

