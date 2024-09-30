Oregon State Stays Put In Week Six SP+ Rankings Following Bye
The 3-1 Oregon State Beavers were off this past weekend, preparing to continue Trent Bray's first season as head coach.
Following the conclusion of the Week Five college football schedule, ESPN released their weekly SP+ rankings for the entirety of FBS. The Beavers did not move from the #63 ranking that they had last week. Their total rating rose from 2.2 to 4.1.
What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.- Bill Connelly, ESPN
The Beavers' extremely solid rushing offense continues to be the program's strength, putting them in the top 50 in offensive SP+ at a rating of 30.6.
The Beavers resume their season this weekend, October 5, against the Colorado State Rams, OSU's future conference mates. Colorado State (2-2) was also off this past weekend and rose from #108 to #106.
