Oregon State Stays Put In Week Six SP+ Rankings Following Bye

Joe Londergan

Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The 3-1 Oregon State Beavers were off this past weekend, preparing to continue Trent Bray's first season as head coach.

Following the conclusion of the Week Five college football schedule, ESPN released their weekly SP+ rankings for the entirety of FBS. The Beavers did not move from the #63 ranking that they had last week. Their total rating rose from 2.2 to 4.1.

What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.

Bill Connelly, ESPN

The Beavers' extremely solid rushing offense continues to be the program's strength, putting them in the top 50 in offensive SP+ at a rating of 30.6.

The Beavers resume their season this weekend, October 5, against the Colorado State Rams, OSU's future conference mates. Colorado State (2-2) was also off this past weekend and rose from #108 to #106.

