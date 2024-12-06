Oregon State Tight End Jermaine Terry II Accepts 2025 Hula Bowl Invite
Oregon State tight end Jermaine Terry II received and accepted an invite this week to compete in the 2025 Hula Bowl All-Star Game in Orlando, Florida.
The senior from Richmond, California enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, catching 23 passes for 375 yards and a touchdown. Terry became a useful downfield target in the back half of the season, averaging 16.3 yard per reception.
In the win over Washington State, Terry caught five passes for 92 yards and a score.
A 6'4", 270-pounder spent two seasons at Cal prior to transferring to Oregon State for the 2023 campaign. Terry will finish his college career with 37 catches in 46 games for 479 yards and two touchdowns.
The 2025 Hula Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, January 11th at Noon ET in UCF's FBC Mortgage Stadium.
