Oregon State WR Jeremiah Noga Enters Transfer Portal
Suddenly, a hushed, uneventful portal window has erupted with activity.
Fresh on the heels of reserve wideout Montrel Hatten Jr. entering the transfer portal, another Oregon State wide receiver has jumped into the portal: Jeremiah Noga.
The 6’2” pass catcher from Grants Pass will enter this Fall as a redshirt senior.
Noga’s Oregon State story is a lesson in perseverance: while attending humble Hidden Valley HS in Murphy, a gorgeous but quaint farm town due south of Grants Pass, Noga had no expectations of playing football after high school. Fate brought him onto Oregon State’s radar: while the Beavers coaching staff scouted game film of Hidden Valley’s three-star quarterback Sam Vidlak, they noticed his connection with a tall, athletic wideout. In time, Vidlak arrived at Oregon State with a football scholarship, and Noga came to campus as a preferred walk-on.
After appearing in one game in his 2021 true freshman season, and in six games in his 2022 redshirt freshman season, Noga earned a scholarship. Over the following two seasons, Noga played in every game. While lacking gaudy receiving numbers, his length and athleticism lent itself to special teams, where he has become a core contributor.
Noga is the third Oregon State football player, and the second wide receiver, to enter the spring transfer portal window.