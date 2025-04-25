Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State WR Jeremiah Noga Enters Transfer Portal

Jeremiah Noga, a redshirt senior WR from Grants Pass, has chosen to enter the transfer portal. Noga's Oregon State story is a lesson in perseverance: discovered by chance, the former preferred walk-on eventually became a core special teams player.

Matt Bagley

Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jeremiah Noga (18) catches a pass and reaches for the end zone against the Colorado State Rams during the second quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jeremiah Noga (18) catches a pass and reaches for the end zone against the Colorado State Rams during the second quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Suddenly, a hushed, uneventful portal window has erupted with activity.

Fresh on the heels of reserve wideout Montrel Hatten Jr. entering the transfer portal, another Oregon State wide receiver has jumped into the portal: Jeremiah Noga.

The 6’2” pass catcher from Grants Pass will enter this Fall as a redshirt senior. 

Noga’s Oregon State story is a lesson in perseverance: while attending humble Hidden Valley HS in Murphy, a gorgeous but quaint farm town due south of Grants Pass, Noga had no expectations of playing football after high school. Fate brought him onto Oregon State’s radar: while the Beavers coaching staff scouted game film of Hidden Valley’s three-star quarterback Sam Vidlak, they noticed his connection with a tall, athletic wideout. In time, Vidlak arrived at Oregon State with a football scholarship, and Noga came to campus as a preferred walk-on. 

After appearing in one game in his 2021 true freshman season, and in six games in his 2022 redshirt freshman season, Noga earned a scholarship. Over the following two seasons, Noga played in every game. While lacking gaudy receiving numbers, his length and athleticism lent itself to special teams, where he has become a core contributor.

Noga is the third Oregon State football player, and the second wide receiver, to enter the spring transfer portal window.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published |Modified
Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Football