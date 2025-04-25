Oregon State WR Montrel Hatten Jr Enters Transfer Portal
The Valley Football Center has a vacancy at wide receiver.
Yesterday, Oregon State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Montrel Hatten Jr. entered the transfer portal.
A native Texan and former 3 star wideout from Carthage, deep in east Texas, Hatten Jr. helped Carthage HS win two state championships.
Hatten Jr enrolled early in 2023, participated in spring camp, and saw his first game action in the 2023 Sun Bowl vs Notre Dame. He did not make any catches. After the season, he earned a redshirt.
Hatten Jr competed once again in practices last Spring. He did not make an appearance during the 2024 season.
Currently the Oregon State wide receiver room features seniors Trent Walker, Jeremiah Noga, and Darrius Clemons, as well as redshirt sophomores David Wells Jr, Taz Reddicks, and Zachary Card.