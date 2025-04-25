Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State WR Montrel Hatten Jr Enters Transfer Portal

Matt Bagley

Oregon State's Clive Pond, right, attempts to tackle Montrel Hatten Jr. during the Oregon State Spring Game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Valley Football Center has a vacancy at wide receiver.

Yesterday, Oregon State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Montrel Hatten Jr. entered the transfer portal. 

A native Texan and former 3 star wideout from Carthage, deep in east Texas, Hatten Jr. helped Carthage HS win two state championships. 

Hatten Jr enrolled early in 2023, participated in spring camp, and saw his first game action in the 2023 Sun Bowl vs Notre Dame. He did not make any catches. After the season, he earned a redshirt.

Hatten Jr competed once again in practices last Spring. He did not make an appearance during the 2024 season. 

Currently the Oregon State wide receiver room features seniors Trent Walker, Jeremiah Noga, and Darrius Clemons, as well as redshirt sophomores David Wells Jr, Taz Reddicks, and Zachary Card. 

Published
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

