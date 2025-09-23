Out of Sync in Eugene: Maalik Murphy and Beavers’ Offense Stumble Again
Oregon State quarterback Maalik Murphy once again struggled in a loss to the Oregon Ducks over the weekend.
Let's break down Murphy's latest outing, despite the less-than-ideal end result.
STAT LINE: 5/18 (28%) 68 yards
GAME NOTES
Maalik Murphy and Oregon State’s offensive struggles continued in a major way this past Saturday in Eugene. After a 13-play drive capped by a one-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game, the Beavers couldn’t muster any offense the rest of the way.
Murphy and the offense as a whole had minimal impact on the game—even with only one turnover coming late. His five completions were a mix of short and intermediate throws, routine attempts for him. However, Murphy missed several downfield opportunities and, oddly, struggled to connect on screen passes as well.
Despite the challenges Oregon’s defense posed, Murphy did avoid turnovers, even if the passing game never found rhythm. He and the Beavers will now look to put it all together in search of their first win of the season in Week 5, Friday night against Houston.
BEST PLAY BREAKDOWN
At the 5:43 mark in the video linked below, Murphy delivers a 14-yard strike to his receiver between three defenders for a first down. Yet even on arguably his best throw of the day, a key issue that defined Oregon State’s offense showed up.
Two receivers ended up in the same area at the top of their routes, forcing Murphy not only to fit the ball between three defenders but also to thread it past one of his own receivers who appeared to be in the wrong spot. It was a perfect snapshot of the Beavers’ day—out of sync, even when certain plays went right.