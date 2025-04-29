Pac-12 Pens 2025 Football Media Deal with ESPN, CBS, and The CW
On Saturday August 30th, the Beavers will be on The Mothership.
Today, Oregon State and their Pac-12 partners Washington State announced a 2025 football broadcasting deal with The CW, CBS, and ESPN.
Notably, the orange & black will begin their season Saturday August 30th against the Cal Golden Bears, televised on ESPN with a 7:30 PM kickoff time.
Previously, it was not a guarantee that ESPN would broadcast any Pac-12 schools. Following the exodus of the Pac-12’s former members, the network pivoted to BYU and occasionally Boise State in the Pac-12’s familiar Saturday evening broadcast windows. Last season, the Beavers’ road game at Cal aired on ESPN2, as a part of the network’s decade-spanning deal with UC Berkeley’s new conference: the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Overall, 2 Oregon State home games will air on ESPN, 1 Oregon State home game will air on CBS (Saturday November 1st vs Washington State), 1 Washington State home game will air on CBS (Saturday September 20th vs Washington) and all other home games will air on The CW.