Pac-12 Pens 2025 Football Media Deal with ESPN, CBS, and The CW

14 Oregon State and Washington State home games will air on ESPN, CBS, and The CW this Fall. Read about the Pac-12's 2025 football media deal here.

Matt Bagley

Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; A view of the PAC-12 field logo before the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
On Saturday August 30th, the Beavers will be on The Mothership. 

Today, Oregon State and their Pac-12 partners Washington State announced a 2025 football broadcasting deal with The CW, CBS, and ESPN.

Notably, the orange & black will begin their season Saturday August 30th against the Cal Golden Bears, televised on ESPN with a 7:30 PM kickoff time. 

Previously, it was not a guarantee that ESPN would broadcast any Pac-12 schools. Following the exodus of the Pac-12’s former members, the network pivoted to BYU and occasionally Boise State in the Pac-12’s familiar Saturday evening broadcast windows. Last season, the Beavers’ road game at Cal aired on ESPN2, as a part of the network’s decade-spanning deal with UC Berkeley’s new conference: the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Overall, 2 Oregon State home games will air on ESPN, 1 Oregon State home game will air on CBS (Saturday November 1st vs Washington State), 1 Washington State home game will air on CBS (Saturday September 20th vs Washington) and all other home games will air on The CW.

