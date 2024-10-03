Pro Beavs: Brandin Cooks To Miss Time With A Reported Infection Following Surgery
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed Wednesday that Cowboys receiver and Oregon State legend Brandin Cooks will miss at least one week of NFL action. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday that Cooks is dealing with an infection he contracted after a procedure on his knee last week.
McCarthy did not seem overly concerned, stating "Injuries happen...It's all part of an NFL season." The Cowboys were scheduled to play at Pittsburgh on Sunday night on NBC.
This season, Cooks has nine catches on 19 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown through four games. He is in his eleventh season as a professional.
Cooks had a productive career at Oregon State, leading the Pac-12 in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving in touchdowns in 2013. He was awarded the Biletnikoff Trophy in his final season with the Beavers.
