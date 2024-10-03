Oregon State Beavers On SI

Pro Beavs: Brandin Cooks To Miss Time With A Reported Infection Following Surgery

Joe Londergan

Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) runs to the locker room during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed Wednesday that Cowboys receiver and Oregon State legend Brandin Cooks will miss at least one week of NFL action. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday that Cooks is dealing with an infection he contracted after a procedure on his knee last week.

McCarthy did not seem overly concerned, stating "Injuries happen...It's all part of an NFL season." The Cowboys were scheduled to play at Pittsburgh on Sunday night on NBC.

This season, Cooks has nine catches on 19 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown through four games. He is in his eleventh season as a professional.

Cooks had a productive career at Oregon State, leading the Pac-12 in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving in touchdowns in 2013. He was awarded the Biletnikoff Trophy in his final season with the Beavers.

