Oregon State Beavers On SI

Pro Beavs: CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats Sign Two Oregon State Alums

Joe Londergan

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the last two weeks, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added several former Oregon State football players ahead of the Canadian Football League's 2025 season.

Most recently, Hamilton has inked former Beavs offensive lineman Grant Starck and wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison.

A Seattle native and Garfield High School graduate, Harrison spent his first two college seasons at Florida State in 2018 and 2019 after earning a four-star ranking from 247Sports. He then made the move to Oregon State in January of 2020, where he spent the next three seasons. In total, Harrison appeared in 27 games for the Beavers with 16 starts. He finished his time as a Beaver with 90 catches for 1,147 yards and eight touchdowns. He earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention as a senior in 2022.

Harrison then spent the 2023 season with the Tennessee Titans on the practice squad before the team released him in August of 2024. He was also briefly signed by the UFL’s Arlington Renegades earlier this spring.

Starck was Oregon State's starting right tackle in 2024, earning high marks from Pro Football Focus in both of his years with the Beavers. He appeared in 24 games over two seasons with the Beavers after transferring from Nevada, where he spent the previous three seasons.

CFL training camps begin this month and the regular season begins in June.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football