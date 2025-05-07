Pro Beavs: CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats Sign Two Oregon State Alums
In the last two weeks, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added several former Oregon State football players ahead of the Canadian Football League's 2025 season.
Most recently, Hamilton has inked former Beavs offensive lineman Grant Starck and wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison.
A Seattle native and Garfield High School graduate, Harrison spent his first two college seasons at Florida State in 2018 and 2019 after earning a four-star ranking from 247Sports. He then made the move to Oregon State in January of 2020, where he spent the next three seasons. In total, Harrison appeared in 27 games for the Beavers with 16 starts. He finished his time as a Beaver with 90 catches for 1,147 yards and eight touchdowns. He earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention as a senior in 2022.
Harrison then spent the 2023 season with the Tennessee Titans on the practice squad before the team released him in August of 2024. He was also briefly signed by the UFL’s Arlington Renegades earlier this spring.
Starck was Oregon State's starting right tackle in 2024, earning high marks from Pro Football Focus in both of his years with the Beavers. He appeared in 24 games over two seasons with the Beavers after transferring from Nevada, where he spent the previous three seasons.
CFL training camps begin this month and the regular season begins in June.