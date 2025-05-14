Pro Beavs: CFL's Tiger-Cats Cut Grant Starck, and Keonte Schad Retires
A pair of Oregon State alums saw their professional football careers altered this week: Grant Starck, and Keonte Schad.
North of the border, the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released former Oregon State guard/tackle Grant Starck. He was signed as an undrafted free-agent following the CFL draft earlier this month.
Following a recent retirement from the XFL and USFL spring leagues, former Oregon State defensive tackle Keonte Schad has also announced his retirement from the CFL.
Grant Starck was a two year starter at guard and tackle from 2023-2024. He arrived in Corvallis via transfer from Nevada, where he played 22 games with 12 starts in 3 seasons. Before transferring to Oregon State, ProFootballFocus (PFF) named him the Mountain West's #3 overall offensive lineman, due to his ferocious run blocking. Preceding his college days, Starck was a football and basketball star at Thurston High School in Eugene.
Three weeks ago, the Edmonton Elks signed the now-retired Keonte Schad. He played his final college season at Oregon State, in 2021, with 12 starts in 13 games, and a spot on the Pac-12 Honorable Mention list. A career highlight was Schad's fumble recovery in a thumping 35-14 rout of Stanford, the opening game for then-interim Defensive Coordinator Trent Bray.
Schad transferred to Oregon State from Minnesota, where he played 17 games in 2 seasons.
In professional football, the former Beaver defensive tackle suited up for the XFL's Orlando Guardians and Houston Roughnecks, as well as the USFL's New Orleans Breakers. The spring leagues saw Schad record 45 tackles with 8 sacks.