Pro Beavs: Dallas Cowboys Place Brandin Cooks on Injured Reserve
The Dallas Cowboys previously announced that former Oregon State star Brandin Cooks would not be available for Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cooks contracted an infection during a minor knee surgery after Dallas' matchup with the Giants on September 26, which required another procedure to clean out the infection.
Dallas confirmed Saturday that Cooks has now been placed on injured reserved, which means he will miss at-least the next four games. Cooks has nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown through Dallas' first four games of the 2024 season. The Cowboys are 2-2 to begin the 2024 campaign.
The 31-year-old had 54 receptions for 657 yards and eight touchdowns with Dallas in 2023.
Cooks will be eliigibile to return to action on November 10 when Dallas faces the Philadelphia Eagles.
