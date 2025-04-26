Oregon State Beavers On SI

Pro Beavs: Former Oregon State Lineman Keonte Schad Signed By CFL's Edmonton Elks

Joe Londergan

iNov 13, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive lineman Keonte Schad (32) celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Former Oregon State defensive lineman Keonte Schad will have another opportunity to play professional football. Schad was added to the Edmonton Eskimos roster on Friday, per the Canadian Football League’s transaction wire.

Schad spent his final college season at Oregon State in 2021, where he was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention. He made 46 tackles with 6.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two pass deflections. 

A native of Madison, Wisconsin, Schad originally began his career at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa, where he was an all-conference selection and played his way into a four-star rating as a JUCO recruit. He then spent two seasons at Minnesota where he appeared in 17 games and made 29 tackles with three tackles for loss. 

After college, Schad went undrafted and was briefly signed by the Arizona Cardinals before returning to Wisconsin where he was an assistant high school coach for a season. In 2023, he joined the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL, where he picked up 7.5 sacks. For the 2024 season, he joined the Houston Roughnecks where he posted 19 tackles (seven solo), a tackle for a loss and a half-sack. 

The Green Bay Packers signed him prior to the 2024 season, though he did not appear in a game for Green Bay.

CFL training camps begin on May 11.

