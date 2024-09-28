Pro Beavs: Former Oregon State TE Teagan Quitoriano Signs to Chicago Bears Practice Squad
Former Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano is on to his second NFL team. This week, the Salem, Oregon native was signed to the practice squad for the Chicago Bears.
Quitoriano was a fifth-round selection by the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft. In two seasons with the Texans, Quitoriano appeared in 16 regular season games with nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He was waived by Houston with an injury settlement on September 4 after reportedly battling groin and oblique injuries during his time with the Texans.
From 2018-2021, the 6'6" tight end appeared in 26 games for the Oregon State Beavers, catching 40 passes for 512 yards and six touchdowns.
