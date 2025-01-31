Pro Beavs: Isaac Seumalo Represents Steelers, AFC at 2025 Pro Bowl Games
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard and former Oregon State Beaver Isaac Seumalo was named as a late Pro Bowl replacement this week. Seumalo will replace Kansas City's Trey Smith, who is preparing for the Super Bowl. This marks the first Pro Bowl nod for the 31-year-old.
The Honolulu native started 13 games for the Steelers this season, allowing just two sacks and one quarterback hit this season, per Pro Football Focus.
The Pro Bowl has been replaced in recent years by a series of skills competitions and a flag football game. Seumalo represented the AFC in a dodgeball competition on Thursday night. Seumalo took the field for the first of two games, which his side won.
The former Beavers' offensive lineman is also on the AFC's roster for the Tug-of-War competition, part of Sunday's schedule of events. The Sunday portion of event is scheduled to begin at 12 PM PT/3 PM ET, televised on ESPN, ABC, DISNEY XD, ESPN+, ESPN DEPORTES and streaming on NFL+.
Seumalo played in 27 games for Oregon State from 2012 to 2015. He was a third-round selection in 2016 by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
RECRUITING: Oregon State QB Commit Earns 4-Star Rating
Oregon State Football: 2025 Home Game vs Wake Forest Rescheduled
RECRUITING: Oregon State Announces Full List of 2025 Transfers