Oregon State Beavers On SI

Pro Beavs: Jake Luton Added To Raiders Practice Squad

Joe Londergan

August 8, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Luton (2) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
August 8, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Luton (2) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Oregon State quarterback and fan favorite Jake Luton was added to to the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad on Tuesday.

The former Beavs' standout will help the Raiders' deal with their worsening depth issues at quarterback, with Gardner Minshew out with a broken collarbone and Aidan O'Connell dealing with a bone bruise in his knee.

The Marysville, Washington native was a 2020 sixth-round selection by the Jacksoville Jaguars. He has also had stints in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers. Earlier this year, Luton signed with the Panthers for a second time, but was placed on injured reserve and released with a settlement.

Luton finished his time at OSU fifth all-time in touchdown passes (42) with the Beavs. He finished with 5227 career passing yards in three seasons in the orange and black.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Transfer Portal Is Open + Signing Day At Oregon State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Oregon State QB Gevani McCoy Enters Portal

Oregon State Beavers Quarterback Dom Montiel Enters Transfer Portal

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football