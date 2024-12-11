Pro Beavs: Jake Luton Added To Raiders Practice Squad
Former Oregon State quarterback and fan favorite Jake Luton was added to to the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad on Tuesday.
The former Beavs' standout will help the Raiders' deal with their worsening depth issues at quarterback, with Gardner Minshew out with a broken collarbone and Aidan O'Connell dealing with a bone bruise in his knee.
The Marysville, Washington native was a 2020 sixth-round selection by the Jacksoville Jaguars. He has also had stints in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers. Earlier this year, Luton signed with the Panthers for a second time, but was placed on injured reserve and released with a settlement.
Luton finished his time at OSU fifth all-time in touchdown passes (42) with the Beavs. He finished with 5227 career passing yards in three seasons in the orange and black.
