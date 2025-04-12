Pro Beavs: Oregon State Alum Jaydon Grant Signs With CFL's Calgary Stampeders
Former Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant was signed by the Canadian Football League's Calgary Stampeders this week.
A graduate of West Linn High School, Grant spent seven seasons at Oregon State from 2016 to 2022. He earned an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2021 and an All-Pac-12 Second Team nod in 2022. He totaled 223 tackles with 10 for a loss and 2.5 sacks. He also picked off nine passes with 19 pass deflections and four forced fumbles.
After college, Grant signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.
In 2023 and 2024, Grant appeared in six preseason games for the Raiders, totaling 21 tackles and a pass deflection. He spent most of his time with the Raiders on the practice squad before being waived on August 24, 2024.
CFL training camps are set to take place throughout the month of May.