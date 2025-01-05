Pro Beavs: Saints Coaches Praise Taliese Fuaga's Rookie Campaign
The New Orleans Saints have not had a particularly great year, holding a 5-11 record heading into this Sunday's final regular season game of the NFL season. However, a bright spot has been the play of Oregon State alum and rookie left tackle Taliese Fuaga.
After starting Sunday's game, Fuaga will have started every game at left tackle for the Saints this year - a feat not particularly common in the NFL. NewOrleansSaints.com writer John DeShazier profiled Fuaga's seamless transition to the professional game this week, complete with complimentary quotes from Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
"The most impressive thing was his start, just the way that he just handles the game..He's a quiet guy that works hard, doesn't say a lot – and just works."- Saints OC Klint Kubiak
"(He) asks a lot of questions, he's texting his offensive line coach late at night, asking questions about looks he saw on film. So the game is really important to him, and it's got to be important to you to be successful."
"I've been impressed with his approach; probably the way his mom and dad raised him. His overall mentality is what you want."
Read the full article here.
