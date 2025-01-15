Oregon State Beavers On SI

QB Gevani McCoy Transferring to Texas State After One Year at Oregon State

Joe Londergan

Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) pitches the ball against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) pitches the ball against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Per The Oregonian and 247Sports, Oregon State quarterback Gevani McCoy has committed to the Texas State Bobcats via the transfer portal.

McCoy will be a redshirt senior in 2025 with one year of eligibility remaining. The California native spent three seasons at Idaho before transferring to Oregon State for the 2024 season.

In one season as a Beaver, McCoy had 123 completions on 202 attempts for 1300 yards through the air with three touchdowns and six interceptions. He ran 59 times for 328 yards and five touchdowns. The California native started nine games in 2024.

In 2023, McCoy was a team captain at Idaho and a finalist for the 2023 Walter Payton Award, given annually to the top offensive player in the FCS. In 2022, he was the Jerry Rice Award Winner for FCS National Freshman of the Year. He scored 48 total touchdowns in three years at Idaho.

McCoy joins a Texas State team that head coach G.J. Kinne has led to an 8-5 record with a bowl victory in each of the last two seasons.

