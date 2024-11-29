RECRUITING: 2025 3-Star OT Maddox Conway of Cypress, Texas Commits to Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers On SI

Joe Londergan

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oregon State Beavers helmet at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers added more offensive line depth to their 2025 recruiting class this week with the verbal commitment of tackle prospect Maddox Iosua Conway. Conway will head north to Corvallis from Cypress Ranch High School in Cypress, Texas.

247Sports lists Conway as a three-star prospect with a height of 6'5" and a weight of 260 pounds.

Conway originally began his high school football career in Corvallis, at Crescent Valley High School.

The promising offensive line prospect received a scholarship offer from Oregon State on November 16, then took an official visit last weekend to see the Beavers beat Washington State. Conway chose the Beavers over scholarship offers from Houston Christian University and the AAC's Temple Owls.

Conway's teammate, defensive end Niklas Fisher, also verbally committed to Oregon State back in October.

Conway's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.

Joe Londergan
