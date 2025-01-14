Oregon State Beavers On SI

RECRUITING: 2025 Tight End T'Andre Waverly Picks Oregon State Over Notre Dame and Washington

Joe Londergan

Oct 9, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers helmet sits during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
6'4" 225-pound tight end T'Andre Waverly committed to and signed with the Oregon State Beavers over the weekend. Waverly, a native of Mukilteo, Washington was rated by 247Sports as a three-star prospect. Waverly is the #3 high school recruit in the state of Washington for the class of 2025 going by 247Sports composite score.

Waverly chose the Beavers from a top three that included the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Washington Huskies.

Of Waverly, new OSU tight ends coach Will Heck said "T'Andre's speed and athletic ability separate him as a multifaceted tight end. He is an incredibly dynamic threwat, whether split out in the alot or attached in-line. His versatility will enable him to attack defenses in a variety of ways. T'Andre has the potential to be great and I'm excited for him to join the Beaver family."

Oregon State are now up to 19 signees in the 2025 class. Waverly is the second high school tight end to sign with the Beavs this cycle. OSU also signed two transfer portal tight ends with BYU's Jackson Bowers and Miami's Riley Williams.

Watch some of Waverly's highlights from Kamiak High School here.

