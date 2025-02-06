RECRUITING: All-American T'Andre Waverly Signs With Oregon State
As Oregon State football wrapped up their 2025 signing class on Wednesday, among the group was a particularly exciting tight end prospect in T'Andre Waverly.
A participant in the 2025 Navy All-American game, Waverly earned a three-star rating from 247Sports after a standout high school career at Kamiak High School in Mukilteo, Washington. He earned All-League honors every year of his high school career, totaling 10 touchdowns on 61 catches with 1,109 yards.
Waverly's size is also promising, measuring 6'4" and 225 pounds. That size also allowed him to be an effective two-way player in high school, making 35 tackles with four tackles for loss and three sacks as a senior. Waverly was also a sprinter on the track team as a freshman and sophomore, running the 100m and 200m.
OSU also signed two transfer portal tight ends with BYU's Jackson Bowers and Miami's Riley Williams, adding a layer of intrigue to the position group for Trent Bray’s second year as the Beavs’ head coach.
Watch some of Waverly's highlights from Kamiak High School here.
