RECRUITING: Can Oregon State Flip Boise State Decommit Christopher Solis-Lumar?
In early June, 2025 cornerback Christopher Solis-Lumar of Pasadena, California announced his commitment to the Boise State Broncos. In August, Oregon State extended a scholarship offer to Solis-Lumar.
Earlier this week, Solis-Lumar took to X to announce his decommitment from Boise State and his intention to reopen his recruitment.
On Thursday, Solis-Lumar shared a Halloween graphic from Boise State football, alongside the caption "Happy Halloween for the beaver family. #GoBeavs." This gives the impression that Oregon State is, at the very least, still in the running to secure his commitment.
Per 247Sports, Solis-Lumar is a three-star prospect with reported scholarship offers from San Diego State, Bethune-Cookman, and Portland State in addition to Boise State and OSU. His measurements are listed as 6'2" and 180 pounds on MaxPreps.
Per his MaxPreps page, Solis-Lumar has four interceptions through five games this season with two forced fumbles. He also has three touchdown catches on offense.
Watch some of Solis-Lumar's high school highlights here.
