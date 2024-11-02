Oregon State Beavers On SI

RECRUITING: Can Oregon State Flip Boise State Decommit Christopher Solis-Lumar?

Joe Londergan

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oregon State Beavers helmet at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

In early June, 2025 cornerback Christopher Solis-Lumar of Pasadena, California announced his commitment to the Boise State Broncos. In August, Oregon State extended a scholarship offer to Solis-Lumar.

Earlier this week, Solis-Lumar took to X to announce his decommitment from Boise State and his intention to reopen his recruitment.

On Thursday, Solis-Lumar shared a Halloween graphic from Boise State football, alongside the caption "Happy Halloween for the beaver family. #GoBeavs." This gives the impression that Oregon State is, at the very least, still in the running to secure his commitment.

Per 247Sports, Solis-Lumar is a three-star prospect with reported scholarship offers from San Diego State, Bethune-Cookman, and Portland State in addition to Boise State and OSU. His measurements are listed as 6'2" and 180 pounds on MaxPreps.

Per his MaxPreps page, Solis-Lumar has four interceptions through five games this season with two forced fumbles. He also has three touchdown catches on offense.

Watch some of Solis-Lumar's high school highlights here.

