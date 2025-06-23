RECRUITING: Cornerback Donovan Dunmore Commits To Oregon State Football For 2026
Cornerback prospect Donovan Dunmore announced his commitment to Oregon State football via X on Sunday, adding a new name to Trent Bray's second recruiting class as head coach. Dunmore will head to Corvallis from Buchanan High School in Clovis, California.
247Sports rated Dunmore as a three-star prospect with a player rating of 87. The service also tabbed him as the No. 84 overall recruit in the state of California for 2026. 247Sports also listed Dunmore's height at 6'0" and 185 pounds.
In 2024 for Buchanan, Dunmore played in 11 games with 58 total tackles (one for a loss), plus five interceptions and an additional three pass breakups. He also saw some action on the offensive side of the ball, catching four passes for 29 yards and two touchdowns, per his MaxPreps page.
Oregon State now has a total of nine reported verbal commitments for the class of 2026, as of Monday, June 23. Dunmore is the second commitment from the city of Clovis, California after QB Deagan Rose committed earlier in the cycle. Rose is entering his senior year at Clovis High School.
Dunmore is also the second defensive back commitment of OSU's 2026 group, alongside Kai Wheaton of Allen, Texas.
Watch some of Dunmore's high school highlights here.