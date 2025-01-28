RECRUITING: Lake Oswego Star LaMarcus "Bam" Bell Commits To Oregon State For 2026
The week got off to a strong start for Oregon State football, landing a commitment from Lake Oswego High School running back and LaMarcus "Bam" Bell. Bell is the second commitment in Oregon State's 2026 class alongside quarterback Deagan Rose.
The rising senior was rated by 247Sports as a three-star prospect, the #24 running back in the 2026 class, and the #2 overall prospect in the state of Oregon.
Last season as a junior, Bell carried 173 times for 1538 yards with 25 touchdowns, per his MaxPreps page. He also caught eight passes for 62 yards and a score. He led his team on a deep playoff run this past fall and was named Oregon's 6A Player of the Year. The 5'11" speedstar boasts a great burst, able to break off long runs by quickly blowing by the first layer of defenders at the high school level.
Bell chose the Beavers over offers from Boise State, BYU, Cal, Illinois, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington State.
Watch some of Bell's high school highlights here. His first chance to sign with Trent Bray's program will come this December.
