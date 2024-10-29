Oregon State Beavers On SI

RECRUITING: Oregon State Flips 2025 Edge Bleu Dantzler From Utah State

Joe Londergan

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oregon State Beavers helmet at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oregon State Beavers helmet at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers received another commitment for their 2025 recruiting class on Monday.

Edge rusher Bleu Dantzler had been previously committed to the Utah State Aggies. After decommitting from the Aggies last week, Dantzler formally announced his decision to join the Beavers on Monday via X.

Measuring 6'3" and 230 pounds, 247Sports rated Dantzler as a three-star prospect, with a player rating of 83. 247Sports also rated Dantzler as the #30 overall prospect in the state of Arizona for the class of 2025 and the #164 edge rusher in the nation. Dantzler is in the middle of his senior season at Arizona's Basha High School. Through six games this season, he has 30 total tackles and 14 tackles for loss, including seven sacks, per his MaxPreps page.

Dantzler's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.

