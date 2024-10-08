Oregon State Beavers On SI

RECRUITING: Oregon State Flips 6'6" 2025 Tight End/Edge Wyoming Commit

Joe Londergan

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oregon State Beavers helmet at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers picked up a player with considerable size and skill for the 2025 class with the commitment of tight end/linebacker Logan Knapp.

Knapp had originally committed to Wyoming back in June. Oregon State offered Knapp a scholarship in late September and he took an official visit the weekend of the Colorado State win. He announced his official commitment on Sunday via social media.

247Sports rated Knapp as a three-star prospect with a player rating of 83. At 6'6" and 235 pounds, Knapp has excelled as a two-way player, with six sacks on defense and three touchdown catches through the first five games of his senior season at California's Clayton Valley Charter School. He had five sacks and 62 tackles on defense with three touchdown catches on offense as a junior during the 2023-2024 season.

Knapp's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.

