RECRUITING: Oregon State Lands 240-Pound Texas Edge Rusher Niklas Fisher
The Oregon State Beavers picked up a valuable commitment for the 2025 class on Thursday in the form of Cypress, Texas edge rusher Niklas Fisher.
Fisher announced his commitment to Trent Bray's program via X with the caption "Very blessed and excited to announce my commitment to @BeaverFootball!!"
247Sports grades Fisher as a three-star prospect with a player rating of 88, the highest rating currently in Oregon State's 2025 class. Measuring 6'3" and 240 pounds, Fisher is also graded as the #57 edge prospect in the nation and the #103 prospect in the state of Texas for the class of 2025.
Fisher had previously committed to the Texas State Bobcats in June, but announced the decision to flip this week following an official visit to Corvallis during Oregon State's homecoming festivities. He also had offers from North Texas, Arkansas State, UTEP, and UTSA.
Fisher's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.
