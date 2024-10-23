RECRUITING: Oregon State Lands Commitment From 3-Star 2025 QB Tristan Ti'a
Trent Bray's staff have secured their first quarterback commitment of the 2025 class. Tristan Ti'a of Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton, California announced his intention to join the Oregon State Beavers on Monday via social media.
247Sports rated Ti'a as a three-star prospect with a player rating of 87. He chose the Beavers over reported offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Colorado State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah, and Utah State.
Per his MaxPreps page, Ti'a has completed 125 passes on 157 attempts for 1960 yards with 19 touchdown passes and only two interceptions through seven games to start his senior year. He has also rushed for an additional nine touchdowns.
Ti'a's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.
