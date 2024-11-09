RECRUITING: Oregon State Lands JUCO Cornerback, Former Duck Jalil Tucker
Junior college athlete Jalil Tucker announced his commitment to Oregon State in the class of 2025 on Friday. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
247Sports listed Tucker as a 6'0", 180-pound prospect.
Previously, Tucker signed with Oregon out of San Diego's Lincoln High School in 2022. He made two assisted tackles for the Ducks in 2022. Tucker transferred to San Diego State prior to the 2023 season, but did not appear in a game for the Aztecs.
This past season at San Diego Mesa College, Tucker did a bit of everything, playing offense, defense and special teams while showcasing his natural athleticism.
This cycle, Tucker also received offers from Washington State and New Mexico.
Tucker's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his highlights from his previous stop here.
