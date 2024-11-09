Oregon State Beavers On SI

RECRUITING: Oregon State Lands JUCO Cornerback, Former Duck Jalil Tucker

Joe Londergan

Nov 11, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; A detail view of Oregon State Beavers helmets during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; A detail view of Oregon State Beavers helmets during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
In this story:

Junior college athlete Jalil Tucker announced his commitment to Oregon State in the class of 2025 on Friday. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

247Sports listed Tucker as a 6'0", 180-pound prospect.

Previously, Tucker signed with Oregon out of San Diego's Lincoln High School in 2022. He made two assisted tackles for the Ducks in 2022. Tucker transferred to San Diego State prior to the 2023 season, but did not appear in a game for the Aztecs.

This past season at San Diego Mesa College, Tucker did a bit of everything, playing offense, defense and special teams while showcasing his natural athleticism.

This cycle, Tucker also received offers from Washington State and New Mexico.

Tucker's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his highlights from his previous stop here.

More Reading Material From On SI

State of the Beavs: Should Oregon State Make A QB Change? + Beavs Baseball Schedule

Oregon State Football: Keys to Victory vs San Jose State

RECRUITING: Can Oregon State Flip Boise State Decommit Christopher Solis-Lumar?

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football