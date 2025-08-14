REPORT: Oregon State and BYU Cancel 2028 Football Game
Oregon State is making changes to it's future football schedule.
First reported by FBSchedules.com, which cited an Oregon public records request, Oregon State and BYU have agreed to cancel their non-conference football matchup in the 2028 season.
The Beavers road trek to Provo in 2027 has not been changed, as of now.
The 2028 matchup was scheduled to be played in Corvallis on September 9th of that year. Oregon State administrators have two key motivations to adjust their future football schedules: a reformed Pac-12 Conference schedule with at least 7 conference games will start in 2026, and then there’s the game formerly known as the Civil War.
Last week, FBSchedules.com reported that the Beavers arch-rivals Oregon agreed with new Pac-12 member Utah State to cancel two non-conference football games in the 2027 and 2028 seasons.
While the dates don’t quite line up - the Beavers/Cougars 2028 matchup was slated a week before the Ducks/Aggies 2028 contest - it appears that both schools are making an effort to renew one of college football’s greatest rivalries.
Unless changes are made, this season’s contest on September 20th, the 129th Oregon State/Oregon rivalry game, is the last scheduled Oregon State/Oregon football matchup for the foreseeable future.