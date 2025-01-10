REPORT: Oregon State QB Ben Gulbranson Will Leave Program
With the game on the line, Ben Gulbranson delivered.
That was the story two months ago, when the Beavers upset Washington State to win 2024's only Pac-12 Conference football game.
This week, a new chapter has been written. According to a report from The Oregonian, Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson will leave the program. In the piece, a team source was cited saying that Gulbranson would not enter the portal, but would not be on the team roster this Spring. It is believed that he is not enrolled on campus at this time.
Gulbranson redshirted in 2021, and saw action in four other seasons. He has an extra year of eligibility remaining, due to the NCAA's Covid-19 Eligibility Extension, but recently finished his masters degree at Oregon State. NCAA rules require student-athletes to enroll for classes in order to maintain their eligibility, even if they graduate before their eligibility is up.
Gulbranson played 12 games across 4 seasons, earning an 8-4 record. He completed 61.8% of his passes, throwing for 2,648 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. He also scored 6 rushing touchdowns.
In December, Oregon State secured the commitment of transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy, who started last season at Duke, where he set the school's single-season record for passing touchdowns. Murphy is widely expected to start. Gabarri Johnson, who recently completed his redshirt-freshman season, is expected to backup Murphy.
