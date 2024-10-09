Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: A Dramatic Win Over Colorado State + Gonzaga to the Pac-12

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) throws a pass during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The college football season keeps rolling this week after the Oregon State Beavers took down a future Pac-12 Conference mate in the Colorado State Rams in double overtime. Your host Matt Bagley recaps that electric result from Reser Stadium. Plus, we learned the identity of another of Oregon State's future Pac-12 Conference mates in the Gonzaga Bulldogs. While the Zags help the basketball identity of the league, what does the league still need on the football side? All that, and the five college football games you need to watch this week. Go Beavs.

