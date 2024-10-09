State of the Beavs: A Dramatic Win Over Colorado State + Gonzaga to the Pac-12
The college football season keeps rolling this week after the Oregon State Beavers took down a future Pac-12 Conference mate in the Colorado State Rams in double overtime. Your host Matt Bagley recaps that electric result from Reser Stadium. Plus, we learned the identity of another of Oregon State's future Pac-12 Conference mates in the Gonzaga Bulldogs. While the Zags help the basketball identity of the league, what does the league still need on the football side? All that, and the five college football games you need to watch this week. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for Sports Illustrated's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
